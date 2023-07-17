Signaturefd LLC Sells 5,368 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.47% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $35,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.05. The company had a trading volume of 77,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,911. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.06. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

