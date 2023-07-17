Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Down 24.8% in June

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,561. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.07. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

