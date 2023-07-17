Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 121,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAMG stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.83. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 12.14%. Equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth $279,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 122,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

