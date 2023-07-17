Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Update

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the June 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Small Pharma Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DMTTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 48,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,934. Small Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is based on N,N, dimethyltryptamine, a naturally occurring psychoactive molecule. The company's product includes SPL026, which is in clinical Phase IIa for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and SPL028, an injectable formulation of deuterated DMT, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as SPL801B, an oral dosage.

