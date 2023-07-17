Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,572,000 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the June 15th total of 9,263,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Smoore International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMORF remained flat at C$0.93 during trading on Monday. Smoore International has a 1 year low of C$0.93 and a 1 year high of C$1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.91.
Smoore International Company Profile
