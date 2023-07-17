Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,572,000 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the June 15th total of 9,263,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Smoore International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMORF remained flat at C$0.93 during trading on Monday. Smoore International has a 1 year low of C$0.93 and a 1 year high of C$1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.91.

Smoore International Company Profile

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures vaping devices and components, as well as advanced personal vaporizers and atomization products for tobacco companies, independent vaping, and other corporate clients.

