Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Snap-on by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. CL King assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.43.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.4 %

SNA stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $294.26. The stock had a trading volume of 63,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,013. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $294.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.60.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,784,577. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

