SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,704,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,585 shares of company stock worth $73,603,347 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HSY traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.67. The company had a trading volume of 306,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,677. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.06.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

