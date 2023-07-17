SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.36% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.28. 135,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,231. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

