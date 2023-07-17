SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 205 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.10. 89,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,960. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $99.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

