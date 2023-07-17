SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 312 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $206.28. The stock had a trading volume of 419,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,020. The stock has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.