SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 733 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $380.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,351,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,455,992. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.12. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $382.86.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.