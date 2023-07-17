SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,100 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 285,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,715.5 days.

SoftwareONE Price Performance

Shares of SWONF stock remained flat at $20.30 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. SoftwareONE has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Get SoftwareONE alerts:

About SoftwareONE

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.