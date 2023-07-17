Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the June 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Performance
Shares of SPKKY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.00. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,490. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.
About Spark New Zealand
