Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the June 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of SPKKY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.00. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,490. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

