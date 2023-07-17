SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $267,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $345.64. 902,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,377. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.48 and its 200 day moving average is $335.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

