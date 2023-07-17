SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 7.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the first quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,040,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 248,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,575,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

