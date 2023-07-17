SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.22. 1,345,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,360,158. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

