SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Boosted by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 4.7% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.46. 2,035,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365,449. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.60.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

