Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 252,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sphere 3D by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.62. 113,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 177.15% and a negative net margin of 2,349.75%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sphere 3D to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

