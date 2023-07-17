Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of ANY stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Sphere 3D has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 177.15% and a negative net margin of 2,349.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

