Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Sphere 3D Trading Down 10.5 %
Shares of ANY stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Sphere 3D has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.30.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 177.15% and a negative net margin of 2,349.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sphere 3D
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.