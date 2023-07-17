Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Up 497.5% in June

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 497.5% from the June 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SPRB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 53,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,250. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $83,000.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.