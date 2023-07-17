Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up to $7.39

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $8.08. Stagwell shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 363,197 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on STGW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Stagwell Stock Up 11.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,973,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 141,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Stagwell by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

