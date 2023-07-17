Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Cut to GBX 825

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 850 ($10.94) to GBX 825 ($10.61) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SCBFF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 821 ($10.56) to GBX 797 ($10.25) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.87) to GBX 970 ($12.48) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 565 ($7.27) to GBX 580 ($7.46) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 870 ($11.19) to GBX 805 ($10.36) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Standard Chartered Stock Down 3.7 %

Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Standard Chartered will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

