Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,968 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.8% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.22 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.51. The company has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.04.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

