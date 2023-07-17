Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 price target on Stelco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.63.

Stelco Stock Down 1.1 %

Stelco stock opened at C$45.27 on Thursday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$30.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.47.

Stelco Announces Dividend

About Stelco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.25%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

