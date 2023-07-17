Stephens Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $115.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.72.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $79.66 and a 52-week high of $116.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

