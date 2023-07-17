Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.78

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 65818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$3.16 price objective on shares of Steppe Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Steppe Gold Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$64.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.04.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

See Also

