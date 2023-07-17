Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 162,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 285,854 shares.The stock last traded at €31.78 ($34.92) and had previously closed at €31.57 ($34.69).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STVN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of €255.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €250.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,382,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,743,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after buying an additional 828,292 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after buying an additional 706,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 771,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 469,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

See Also

