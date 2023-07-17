Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Price Target to C$2.10

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bear Creek Mining
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.