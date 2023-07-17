Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Price Target to C$2.10

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

