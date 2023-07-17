Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00.

SMG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $67.21 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $90.01. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.68.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.