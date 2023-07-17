Stifel Nicolaus Raises Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$8.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.20 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWEGF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Crew Energy stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

