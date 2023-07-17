Stifel Nicolaus Raises SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$13.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

