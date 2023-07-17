Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of EVgo Call Options (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 17,988 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 399% compared to the typical volume of 3,608 call options.

EVgo Price Performance

EVGO traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,884,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,947. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. EVgo has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.23.

In other EVgo news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,908.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,919.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at $651,908.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,347 shares of company stock valued at $572,076. 73.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EVgo by 1,876.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 984,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EVgo by 98.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 957,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter worth approximately $9,360,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.