StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Price Performance

AZRE stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $13.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after buying an additional 73,694 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,387,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 261,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 61,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 230,882 shares during the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.