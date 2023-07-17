StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Mexco Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

NYSE MXC opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

Mexco Energy Announces Dividend

Mexco Energy ( NYSE:MXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 48.80% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

