StockNews.com Begins Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 million, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.68. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.70.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
