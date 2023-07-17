StockNews.com Begins Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIKFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 million, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.68. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in QuickLogic by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

