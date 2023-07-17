StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of UUU opened at $2.76 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

