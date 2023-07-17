StockNews.com Downgrades Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

ATEC has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at $21,976,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at $21,976,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 9,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $149,666.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,945,770 shares of company stock worth $29,152,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

