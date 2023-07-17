StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a market cap of $15.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.71. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

