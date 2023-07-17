StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Performance
NYSE CULP opened at $5.15 on Friday. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.27.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Culp
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.