StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

NYSE CULP opened at $5.15 on Friday. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Culp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

