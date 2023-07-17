StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of VTVT opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -1.21.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

