StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of VTVT opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -1.21.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than vTv Therapeutics
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.