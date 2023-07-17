STP Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $84.72 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $84.72 million and $2.29 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STP has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014189 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,174.34 or 1.00055333 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000079 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04369294 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,379,795.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

