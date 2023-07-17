Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

STRW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack Levine acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,034.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 80 healthcare properties, of which 79 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.