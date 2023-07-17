Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Short Interest Down 42.2% in June

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,233,900 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 2,136,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,339.0 days.

Sumco Stock Performance

Shares of SUMCF remained flat at 14.70 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571. Sumco has a 1 year low of 11.93 and a 1 year high of 14.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is 13.95 and its 200 day moving average is 14.17.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

