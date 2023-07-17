Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Short Interest Down 42.2% in June

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,233,900 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 2,136,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,339.0 days.
Sumco Stock Performance
Shares of SUMCF remained flat at 14.70 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571. Sumco has a 1 year low of 11.93 and a 1 year high of 14.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is 13.95 and its 200 day moving average is 14.17.
About Sumco
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumco
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.