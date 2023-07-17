Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 84,967 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWY opened at $67.18 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.