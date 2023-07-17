Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $104.20 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 126.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.03.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.