Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $412.13 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $414.71. The company has a market cap of $313.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

