Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $803,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $412.13 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $414.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.56 and its 200 day moving average is $378.13. The company has a market cap of $313.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

