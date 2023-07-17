Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6,155.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

SPOT stock opened at $171.95 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $179.24. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

