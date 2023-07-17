Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Sells $537,233.28 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CEO Jude Bricker sold 22,998 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $537,233.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jude Bricker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Jude Bricker sold 6,366 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $142,853.04.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Jude Bricker sold 2,706 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $52,983.48.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

