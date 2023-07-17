Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $45,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,077.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $45,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,077.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 22,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $537,233.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,510,858 shares of company stock worth $70,856,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 887,008 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $14,029,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.